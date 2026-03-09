3/9/26: Overcast with Mild Breeze, High 70°F, Evening Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 70.3°F. Winds are coming in at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 70°F earlier, with a minimal temperature drop to 49.5°F. Wind speeds have peaked at 18.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 19%, with just 0.01 inches of total rainfall, primarily as light drizzle.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain milder, with a low of 59.5°F. Wind conditions will continue at up to 18.8 mph. There will still be a 19% chance of light drizzle throughout the evening.

Residents should plan for slightly cooler, damp conditions and carry layers or a light jacket if heading outdoors. While there are no severe weather alerts in effect, staying updated on any changes through local forecasts is advisable.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 49°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 19% chance · 0.01 in Now 70°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 70°F 49°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 73°F 60°F Rain: slight Wednesday 75°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain: slight Friday 60°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 42°F Drizzle: dense

