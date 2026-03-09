3/9/26: Overcast with Mild Breeze, High 70°F, Evening Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 70.3°F. Winds are coming in at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at the moment.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 70°F earlier, with a minimal temperature drop to 49.5°F. Wind speeds have peaked at 18.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 19%, with just 0.01 inches of total rainfall, primarily as light drizzle.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain milder, with a low of 59.5°F. Wind conditions will continue at up to 18.8 mph. There will still be a 19% chance of light drizzle throughout the evening.
Residents should plan for slightly cooler, damp conditions and carry layers or a light jacket if heading outdoors. While there are no severe weather alerts in effect, staying updated on any changes through local forecasts is advisable.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|70°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|60°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|75°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|60°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|70°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
