Monday, March 9, 2026
3/9/26: Overcast with Highs at 71.6, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

3/9/26: Overcast with Highs at 71.6, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

Source Staff
At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 71.6°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature peaked at 71.6°F, the current reading, with a morning low of 49.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 18.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation was relatively low at 19%, with a minimal total of 0.05 inches. The area experienced moderate drizzle earlier.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a slight drop in temperature to a low of 60.4°F under partly cloudy skies. Wind conditions will remain the same with speeds up to 18.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be 19%.

Residents should expect the mild weather to continue into the evening with no severe weather alerts currently issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
49°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
19% chance · 0.05 in
Now
72°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 72°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 74°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain: slight
Friday 60°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Clear sky
Sunday 70°F 42°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

