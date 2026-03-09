3/9/26: Overcast with Highs at 71.6, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 71.6°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature peaked at 71.6°F, the current reading, with a morning low of 49.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 18.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation was relatively low at 19%, with a minimal total of 0.05 inches. The area experienced moderate drizzle earlier.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a slight drop in temperature to a low of 60.4°F under partly cloudy skies. Wind conditions will remain the same with speeds up to 18.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be 19%.

Residents should expect the mild weather to continue into the evening with no severe weather alerts currently issued for the area.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 49°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 19% chance · 0.05 in Now 72°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 72°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 74°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain: slight Friday 60°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 42°F Drizzle: dense

