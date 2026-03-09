3/9/26: Overcast with Highs at 71.6, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 71.6°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s temperature peaked at 71.6°F, the current reading, with a morning low of 49.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 18.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation was relatively low at 19%, with a minimal total of 0.05 inches. The area experienced moderate drizzle earlier.
Tonight, the forecast predicts a slight drop in temperature to a low of 60.4°F under partly cloudy skies. Wind conditions will remain the same with speeds up to 18.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be 19%.
Residents should expect the mild weather to continue into the evening with no severe weather alerts currently issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|72°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|60°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|70°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
