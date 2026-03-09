Monday, March 9, 2026
Home Weather 3/9/26: Overcast Evening With Past High of 71.4, Cooling to 60.3 Tonight

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 66.7°F. Winds are light at 5.8 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area recorded a high of 71.4°F and a low of 49.5°F. Maximum wind speeds reached 12.7 mph. Despite a 34% chance of precipitation, no rainfall was recorded. Conditions were also foggy at various points throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 60.3°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and wind speeds may again reach up to 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains steady at 34%, but no specific rain events have been forecasted for the immediate future.

Residents should anticipate similar overcast and mild conditions continuing into the evening and overnight, with no significant changes or weather warnings currently issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
49°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
34% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 71°F 49°F Fog
Tuesday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 74°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 60°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Clear sky
Sunday 70°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

