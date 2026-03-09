3/9/26: Overcast Evening With Past High of 71.4, Cooling to 60.3 Tonight

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 66.7°F. Winds are light at 5.8 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area recorded a high of 71.4°F and a low of 49.5°F. Maximum wind speeds reached 12.7 mph. Despite a 34% chance of precipitation, no rainfall was recorded. Conditions were also foggy at various points throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 60.3°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and wind speeds may again reach up to 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains steady at 34%, but no specific rain events have been forecasted for the immediate future.

Residents should anticipate similar overcast and mild conditions continuing into the evening and overnight, with no significant changes or weather warnings currently issued for the area.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 49°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 34% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 71°F 49°F Fog Tuesday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 74°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: dense Friday 60°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate

