3/9/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 71.4, Cooling to 60.4 Tonight with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 68.5°F. Winds are blowing at 7.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.4°F and a low of 49.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 21.7 mph and there was a light rain, although the total precipitation amounted to only 0.11 inches. Despite some rain, the overall chance of precipitation was around 28%.
Tonight, the region can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 60.4°F. Wind conditions will remain similar to today, with speeds possibly reaching up to 21.7 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to hold at 28%.
Residents should remain prepared for breezy conditions tonight and minor temperature changes. No severe weather alerts have been issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|71°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|74°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|60°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|70°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
