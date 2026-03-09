3/9/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 71.4, Cooling to 60.4 Tonight with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 68.5°F. Winds are blowing at 7.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.4°F and a low of 49.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 21.7 mph and there was a light rain, although the total precipitation amounted to only 0.11 inches. Despite some rain, the overall chance of precipitation was around 28%.

Tonight, the region can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 60.4°F. Wind conditions will remain similar to today, with speeds possibly reaching up to 21.7 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to hold at 28%.

Residents should remain prepared for breezy conditions tonight and minor temperature changes. No severe weather alerts have been issued for the area.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 49°F Wind 22 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 28% chance · 0.11 in Now 69°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 71°F 49°F Rain: slight Tuesday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 74°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain: slight Friday 60°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 42°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

