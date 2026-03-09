Monday, March 9, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/9/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 71.4, Cooling to 60.4 Tonight with Light...

3/9/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 71.4, Cooling to 60.4 Tonight with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
55

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 68.5°F. Winds are blowing at 7.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.4°F and a low of 49.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 21.7 mph and there was a light rain, although the total precipitation amounted to only 0.11 inches. Despite some rain, the overall chance of precipitation was around 28%.

Tonight, the region can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 60.4°F. Wind conditions will remain similar to today, with speeds possibly reaching up to 21.7 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to hold at 28%.

Residents should remain prepared for breezy conditions tonight and minor temperature changes. No severe weather alerts have been issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
49°F
Wind
22 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0.11 in
Now
69°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 71°F 49°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 74°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain: slight
Friday 60°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Clear sky
Sunday 70°F 42°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×