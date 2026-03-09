3/9/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford; 51.6°F, Fog Expected

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 10 AM CDT today, warning of visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Please exercise caution if driving.
As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 51.6°F with a light fog, and a mild breeze blowing at 4.1 mph. No precipitation has been reported.
Today, the temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 68.5°F with a low of 49.8°F, while winds could escalate up to 11.6 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 23%, with an expected total of just 0.01 inches in the form of light drizzle.
Tonight, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to be overcast. Temperatures will slightly increase with a forecasted low of 60.8°F. Winds will continue at a gentler pace of up to 8.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains constant at 23%.
Residents should continue to monitor the weather updates, particularly for any prolonged effects of the fog or changes in the forecast.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|69°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|69°F
|43°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|72°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
