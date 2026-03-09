3/9/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford; 51.6°F, Fog Expected

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 10 AM CDT today, warning of visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Please exercise caution if driving.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 51.6°F with a light fog, and a mild breeze blowing at 4.1 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Today, the temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 68.5°F with a low of 49.8°F, while winds could escalate up to 11.6 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 23%, with an expected total of just 0.01 inches in the form of light drizzle.

Tonight, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to be overcast. Temperatures will slightly increase with a forecasted low of 60.8°F. Winds will continue at a gentler pace of up to 8.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains constant at 23%.

Residents should continue to monitor the weather updates, particularly for any prolonged effects of the fog or changes in the forecast.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 50°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 23% chance · 0.01 in Now 52°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 50°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 77°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 43°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 53°F Drizzle: light

