Monday, March 9, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/9/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford; Visibility Under 0.25 Mile, 51.6°F

3/9/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford; Visibility Under 0.25 Mile, 51.6°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
117
Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-03-09T09:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-09T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 10 AM CDT today, due to visibility being reduced to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. This condition could make driving hazardous.

As of 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 51.6°F with a light breeze of 1.6 mph. The sky is characterized by fog, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 68.9°F with winds accelerating up to 17.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 24%, with no expected precipitation accumulation. Foggy conditions will continue, impacting visibility throughout the morning.

Tonight, the weather will turn overcast as the temperature drops to a low of 58.3°F. Winds will persist at the same pace as during the day, with a continued 24% likelihood of precipitation. However, similar to today, no significant precipitation is expected overnight.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
49°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
99%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 49°F Fog
Tuesday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 69°F 43°F Mainly clear
Sunday 72°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×