3/9/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford; Visibility Under 0.25 Mile, 51.6°F

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

As of 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 51.6°F with a light breeze of 1.6 mph. The sky is characterized by fog, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 68.9°F with winds accelerating up to 17.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 24%, with no expected precipitation accumulation. Foggy conditions will continue, impacting visibility throughout the morning.

Tonight, the weather will turn overcast as the temperature drops to a low of 58.3°F. Winds will persist at the same pace as during the day, with a continued 24% likelihood of precipitation. However, similar to today, no significant precipitation is expected overnight.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 49°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 99% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 49°F Fog Tuesday 77°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 43°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 53°F Drizzle: light

