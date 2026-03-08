Monday, March 9, 2026
3/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Rising to 61°F

3/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Rising to 61°F

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 58.3°F with overcast skies. Wind speed is currently mild at 2.9 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this hour.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 61.2°F, only slightly warmer than the current reading, with overcast conditions continuing throughout the day. Winds could increase to up to 8.1 mph. There’s a 32% chance of light drizzle, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.02 inches.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast, with temperatures holding steady around the day’s low of 56.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at 3.8 mph, and there is no anticipated precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area as of now. Residents and visitors should expect a generally mild and uneventful weather day with minimal disruption due to weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
57°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
2.2 (Low)
Precip
32% chance · 0.02 in
Now
58°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
6:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 61°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 62°F 47°F Fog
Tuesday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 76°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 52°F 39°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 65°F 40°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 71°F 46°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

