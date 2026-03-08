3/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Rising to 61°F

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 58.3°F with overcast skies. Wind speed is currently mild at 2.9 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this hour.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 61.2°F, only slightly warmer than the current reading, with overcast conditions continuing throughout the day. Winds could increase to up to 8.1 mph. There’s a 32% chance of light drizzle, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.02 inches.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast, with temperatures holding steady around the day’s low of 56.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at 3.8 mph, and there is no anticipated precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area as of now. Residents and visitors should expect a generally mild and uneventful weather day with minimal disruption due to weather conditions.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 57°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 2.2 (Low) Precip 32% chance · 0.02 in Now 58°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 6:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 61°F 57°F Drizzle: light Monday 62°F 47°F Fog Tuesday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 76°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 39°F Rain showers: slight Friday 65°F 40°F Partly cloudy Saturday 71°F 46°F Mainly clear

