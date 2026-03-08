3/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Rising to 61°F

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 58.3°F with overcast skies. Wind speed is currently mild at 2.9 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this hour.
Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 61.2°F, only slightly warmer than the current reading, with overcast conditions continuing throughout the day. Winds could increase to up to 8.1 mph. There’s a 32% chance of light drizzle, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.02 inches.
Tonight, the weather will remain overcast, with temperatures holding steady around the day’s low of 56.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at 3.8 mph, and there is no anticipated precipitation.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area as of now. Residents and visitors should expect a generally mild and uneventful weather day with minimal disruption due to weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|62°F
|47°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|74°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|76°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|65°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|71°F
|46°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
