3/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Near 58, Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 58.3°F with an overcast sky. Wind speeds are currently low at 1.8 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this moment.

For the remainder of today, temperatures are expected to peak at 61.5°F with a slight chance of light drizzle, as the precipitation probability is at 33% with an anticipated total near 0.02 inches. Wind speeds could increase to as high as 8.1 mph.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease, reaching up to 4.6 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents should plan for a generally mild day with some potential for brief drizzles. Suggested attire would be light to medium layers due to moderate temperatures and potential damp conditions.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 56°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 97% UV Index 2.2 (Low) Precip 33% chance · 0.02 in Now 58°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 6:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 62°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 62°F 47°F Fog Tuesday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 76°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 39°F Rain showers: slight Friday 65°F 40°F Partly cloudy Saturday 71°F 46°F Mainly clear

