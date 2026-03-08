Monday, March 9, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Near 58, Light Drizzle Expected

3/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Near 58, Light Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
103

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 58.3°F with an overcast sky. Wind speeds are currently low at 1.8 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this moment.

For the remainder of today, temperatures are expected to peak at 61.5°F with a slight chance of light drizzle, as the precipitation probability is at 33% with an anticipated total near 0.02 inches. Wind speeds could increase to as high as 8.1 mph.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease, reaching up to 4.6 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents should plan for a generally mild day with some potential for brief drizzles. Suggested attire would be light to medium layers due to moderate temperatures and potential damp conditions.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
56°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
2.2 (Low)
Precip
33% chance · 0.02 in
Now
58°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
6:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 62°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Monday 62°F 47°F Fog
Tuesday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 76°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 52°F 39°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 65°F 40°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 71°F 46°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×