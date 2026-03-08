3/8/26: Overcast Evening with Light Drizzle Earlier, Temp Nears 60

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 59.7°F and a gentle breeze at 1.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 60.4°F and dipped to a low of 57°F. Winds reached up to 8.1 mph, and there was a light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.01 inches. The chance of precipitation was quite low at 15%.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight decrease in temperature, reaching a low of 57.2°F. Winds will slow down, with speeds up to 3.4 mph. The probability of precipitation is minimal at 2%.
Residents should expect stable weather conditions to continue into the evening with no significant changes or weather advisories issued.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|60°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
