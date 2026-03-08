Monday, March 9, 2026
Home Weather 3/8/26: Overcast Evening with Light Drizzle Earlier, Temp Nears 60

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 59.7°F and a gentle breeze at 1.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 60.4°F and dipped to a low of 57°F. Winds reached up to 8.1 mph, and there was a light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.01 inches. The chance of precipitation was quite low at 15%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight decrease in temperature, reaching a low of 57.2°F. Winds will slow down, with speeds up to 3.4 mph. The probability of precipitation is minimal at 2%.

Residents should expect stable weather conditions to continue into the evening with no significant changes or weather advisories issued.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
57°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
15% chance · 0.01 in
Now
60°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
6:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 60°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky
Saturday 70°F 44°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

