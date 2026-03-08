3/8/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Dips to 59.5 After Light Drizzle

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. Winds are calm at 1.1 mph, and there is no current precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F with occasional light drizzle, although the total precipitation was meager, measuring only 0.01 inches. Winds varied, reaching up to 8.1 mph, while the chance of precipitation remained low at 15%.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 57.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a gentle 2 mph. The chance of rain further diminishes to a mere 3%.
Overall, the region remains without any severe weather warnings, providing a calm and stable evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|60°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|52°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|74°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
