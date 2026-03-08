3/8/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Dips to 59.5 After Light Drizzle

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. Winds are calm at 1.1 mph, and there is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F with occasional light drizzle, although the total precipitation was meager, measuring only 0.01 inches. Winds varied, reaching up to 8.1 mph, while the chance of precipitation remained low at 15%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 57.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a gentle 2 mph. The chance of rain further diminishes to a mere 3%.

Overall, the region remains without any severe weather warnings, providing a calm and stable evening ahead.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 57°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 15% chance · 0.01 in Now 60°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 6:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 60°F 57°F Drizzle: light Monday 68°F 52°F Fog Tuesday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 70°F 44°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

