Monday, March 9, 2026
3/8/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Dips to 59.5 After Light Drizzle

3/8/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Temp Dips to 59.5 After Light Drizzle

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. Winds are calm at 1.1 mph, and there is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F with occasional light drizzle, although the total precipitation was meager, measuring only 0.01 inches. Winds varied, reaching up to 8.1 mph, while the chance of precipitation remained low at 15%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 57.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a gentle 2 mph. The chance of rain further diminishes to a mere 3%.

Overall, the region remains without any severe weather warnings, providing a calm and stable evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
57°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
15% chance · 0.01 in
Now
60°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
6:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 60°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 52°F Fog
Tuesday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky
Saturday 70°F 44°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

