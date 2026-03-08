Monday, March 9, 2026
Home Weather 3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 59.5, Light Drizzle Reported Earlier

3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 59.5, Light Drizzle Reported Earlier

By
Source Staff
-
0
90

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. The wind is calm, flowing at a slight 0.6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F with a minimal change expected as we head into the evening. Winds today peaked at 8.1 mph, but will decrease to around 4 mph tonight. The chances of precipitation remain at a low 15% with no accumulation, as only light drizzle was noted earlier.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a steady temperature around the day’s low of 56.7°F. No precipitation is expected as the night progresses.

Residents can expect a calm evening with mild temperatures and minimal wind, maintaining the pattern of subdued autumn weather.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
57°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
6:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 60°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 52°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky
Saturday 70°F 44°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

