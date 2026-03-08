3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 59.5, Light Drizzle Reported Earlier

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. The wind is calm, flowing at a slight 0.6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F with a minimal change expected as we head into the evening. Winds today peaked at 8.1 mph, but will decrease to around 4 mph tonight. The chances of precipitation remain at a low 15% with no accumulation, as only light drizzle was noted earlier.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a steady temperature around the day’s low of 56.7°F. No precipitation is expected as the night progresses.

Residents can expect a calm evening with mild temperatures and minimal wind, maintaining the pattern of subdued autumn weather.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 57°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 6:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 60°F 57°F Drizzle: light Monday 68°F 52°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 70°F 44°F Mainly clear

