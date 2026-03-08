3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 59.5, Light Drizzle Reported Earlier

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. The wind is calm, flowing at a slight 0.6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today’s temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F with a minimal change expected as we head into the evening. Winds today peaked at 8.1 mph, but will decrease to around 4 mph tonight. The chances of precipitation remain at a low 15% with no accumulation, as only light drizzle was noted earlier.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a steady temperature around the day’s low of 56.7°F. No precipitation is expected as the night progresses.
Residents can expect a calm evening with mild temperatures and minimal wind, maintaining the pattern of subdued autumn weather.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|60°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
