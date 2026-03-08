3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a current temperature of 57°F. Winds are gentle at 2.9 mph, and there is no precipitation occurring at this time.
Today had a high near 60.4°F and a low of 55.8°F, with the highest wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day was quite low at 15%, resulting in a mild total of just 0.03 inches, characterized primarily by light drizzle.
Heading into tonight, the conditions are expected to remain fairly consistent with the daytime, maintaining an overcast sky and a steady low temperature around 55.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease to speeds up to 3.7 mph. Precipitation is not expected tonight as the chance drops to 0%, with only sporadic occurrences of light drizzle continuing from earlier in the day.
Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a calm and slightly damp evening, continuing the trend of mild and stable weather conditions into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|60°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
