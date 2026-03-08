3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a current temperature of 57°F. Winds are gentle at 2.9 mph, and there is no precipitation occurring at this time.

Today had a high near 60.4°F and a low of 55.8°F, with the highest wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day was quite low at 15%, resulting in a mild total of just 0.03 inches, characterized primarily by light drizzle.

Heading into tonight, the conditions are expected to remain fairly consistent with the daytime, maintaining an overcast sky and a steady low temperature around 55.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease to speeds up to 3.7 mph. Precipitation is not expected tonight as the chance drops to 0%, with only sporadic occurrences of light drizzle continuing from earlier in the day.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a calm and slightly damp evening, continuing the trend of mild and stable weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 56°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 15% chance · 0.03 in Now 57°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 6:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 60°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 68°F 53°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 70°F 44°F Mainly clear

