Monday, March 9, 2026
3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Light Drizzle Expected

3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Light Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
108

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a current temperature of 57°F. Winds are gentle at 2.9 mph, and there is no precipitation occurring at this time.

Today had a high near 60.4°F and a low of 55.8°F, with the highest wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day was quite low at 15%, resulting in a mild total of just 0.03 inches, characterized primarily by light drizzle.

Heading into tonight, the conditions are expected to remain fairly consistent with the daytime, maintaining an overcast sky and a steady low temperature around 55.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease to speeds up to 3.7 mph. Precipitation is not expected tonight as the chance drops to 0%, with only sporadic occurrences of light drizzle continuing from earlier in the day.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a calm and slightly damp evening, continuing the trend of mild and stable weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
56°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
15% chance · 0.03 in
Now
57°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
6:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 60°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky
Saturday 70°F 44°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

