3/8/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory Overnight, Today’s High 60, Low 55, Drizzle

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE…Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Giles, Grundy, Marshall, Rutherford, and Warren Counties. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM CDT Monday for Rutherford and surrounding counties, with visibility expected to be between one quarter and one half mile. Please exercise caution while driving due to low visibility.

Currently, in Rutherford County as of 10:30 PM, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 55.2°F. Winds are light at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Today, the region experienced a high of 60.4°F and a low of 54.9°F. Winds reached up to 8.1 mph, and there was a light drizzle earlier. The chance of precipitation was low at 15%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain steady with a low of 54.9°F. The wind will lighten further to around 3.6 mph. Skies will turn overcast, but the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

Motorists are advised to remain vigilant due to the ongoing Dense Fog Advisory impacting visibility on the roads. Stay tuned for more updates and travel safely.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 55°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 6:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 60°F 55°F Drizzle: light Monday 70°F 51°F Fog Tuesday 76°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain showers: slight Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 70°F 44°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email