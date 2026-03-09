3/8/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory Overnight, Today’s High 60, Low 55, Drizzle

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Giles, Grundy, Marshall, Rutherford, and Warren Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM CDT Monday for Rutherford and surrounding counties, with visibility expected to be between one quarter and one half mile. Please exercise caution while driving due to low visibility.
Currently, in Rutherford County as of 10:30 PM, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 55.2°F. Winds are light at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Today, the region experienced a high of 60.4°F and a low of 54.9°F. Winds reached up to 8.1 mph, and there was a light drizzle earlier. The chance of precipitation was low at 15%.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain steady with a low of 54.9°F. The wind will lighten further to around 3.6 mph. Skies will turn overcast, but the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.
Motorists are advised to remain vigilant due to the ongoing Dense Fog Advisory impacting visibility on the roads. Stay tuned for more updates and travel safely.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|60°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|70°F
|51°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|76°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|77°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!