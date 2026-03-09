3/8/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooled to 57°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are light at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Earlier today, the high reached 60.4°F with winds peaking at 8.1 mph. Conditions were mostly clear, with a slight chance of light drizzle that ultimately did not materialize, reflecting today’s precipitation total of 0 inches.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.9°F. The sky will turn overcast, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 3%. Winds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 4.2 mph.
Residents should expect a quiet night with minimal weather disruptions. Keep a light jacket handy if heading outdoors, as temperatures may feel cooler under the overcast conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|60°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|69°F
|54°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|76°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|77°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
