3/8/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooled to 57°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are light at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the high reached 60.4°F with winds peaking at 8.1 mph. Conditions were mostly clear, with a slight chance of light drizzle that ultimately did not materialize, reflecting today’s precipitation total of 0 inches.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.9°F. The sky will turn overcast, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 3%. Winds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 4.2 mph.

Residents should expect a quiet night with minimal weather disruptions. Keep a light jacket handy if heading outdoors, as temperatures may feel cooler under the overcast conditions.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 55°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 6:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 60°F 55°F Drizzle: light Monday 69°F 54°F Fog Tuesday 76°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Rain showers: slight Friday 64°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 70°F 44°F Clear sky

