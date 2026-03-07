3/7/26: Slight Rain and 61°F in Rutherford County, Wind at 7.3 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 61.5°F. Wind conditions are moderate, coming in at 7.3 mph, and the area has seen 0.02 inches of precipitation so far.

Earlier today, the high reached up to 77.5°F with wind speeds peaking at 17.7 mph. There was an 87% chance of precipitation, culminating in a total of 0.9 inches of heavy rain throughout the day. These conditions suggest a notably wet and windy day in the county.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of 61°F, with winds slowing to a maximum of 8.5 mph. There continues to be a high chance of precipitation, estimated at 84%, with moderate rain predicted to persist through the evening and into the night. Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions.

Given the consistent and significant rainfall, individuals in Rutherford County should take precautions while traveling and be aware of possible slick roads and reduced visibility. However, there are no official weather warnings or alerts active at this time. Residents are advised to stay informed on current and upcoming weather conditions.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 61°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 87% chance · 0.9 in Now 62°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 61°F Rain: heavy Sunday 62°F 48°F Drizzle: light Monday 77°F 44°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 75°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 50°F 37°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 63°F 37°F Mainly clear

