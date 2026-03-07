Monday, March 9, 2026
3/7/26: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Rutherford, Overcast, High Near 79

By
Source Staff
-
0
138
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 24 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD CHEATHAM DAVIDSON GILES HICKMAN LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CARTHAGE, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPRINGFIELD, AND WAYNESBORO.

From 2026-03-07T19:43:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-07T23:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 5 PM CST this afternoon. As of 2:45 PM, the weather in Rutherford County features overcast skies with a current temperature of 78.8°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 17.1 mph, with no current precipitation.

Today’s temperature peaked at 79.5°F, and conditions have remained dry thus far, though the forecast indicates an 85% chance of rain, with expected precipitation totals around 0.55 inches. Heavy rain is anticipated later in the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.1°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.5 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains high at 85%, with a forecast of dense drizzle setting in.

Residents should remain vigilant and follow updates as the severe thunderstorm watch continues. This includes the potential for lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain, impacting travel and outdoor activities. Stay tuned to local weather channels for further updates.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
63°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
85% chance · 0.55 in
Now
79°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 63°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 62°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Monday 77°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 75°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 77°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 50°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Friday 63°F 37°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

