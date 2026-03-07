3/7/26: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Rutherford, Overcast, High Near 79

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 24 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES
IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE
BEDFORD CHEATHAM DAVIDSON GILES HICKMAN LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CARTHAGE, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPRINGFIELD, AND WAYNESBORO.
A Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 5 PM CST this afternoon. As of 2:45 PM, the weather in Rutherford County features overcast skies with a current temperature of 78.8°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 17.1 mph, with no current precipitation.
Today’s temperature peaked at 79.5°F, and conditions have remained dry thus far, though the forecast indicates an 85% chance of rain, with expected precipitation totals around 0.55 inches. Heavy rain is anticipated later in the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.1°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.5 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains high at 85%, with a forecast of dense drizzle setting in.
Residents should remain vigilant and follow updates as the severe thunderstorm watch continues. This includes the potential for lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain, impacting travel and outdoor activities. Stay tuned to local weather channels for further updates.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|63°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|62°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|77°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|77°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|50°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|63°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
