3/7/26: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Rutherford, Overcast, High Near 79

Severe Thunderstorm Watch SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 24 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CHEATHAM DAVIDSON GILES HICKMAN LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CARTHAGE, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPRINGFIELD, AND WAYNESBORO.

A Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 5 PM CST this afternoon. As of 2:45 PM, the weather in Rutherford County features overcast skies with a current temperature of 78.8°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 17.1 mph, with no current precipitation.

Today’s temperature peaked at 79.5°F, and conditions have remained dry thus far, though the forecast indicates an 85% chance of rain, with expected precipitation totals around 0.55 inches. Heavy rain is anticipated later in the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.1°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.5 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains high at 85%, with a forecast of dense drizzle setting in.

Residents should remain vigilant and follow updates as the severe thunderstorm watch continues. This includes the potential for lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain, impacting travel and outdoor activities. Stay tuned to local weather channels for further updates.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 63°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 85% chance · 0.55 in Now 79°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 63°F Rain: heavy Sunday 62°F 48°F Drizzle: light Monday 77°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 75°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 50°F 37°F Drizzle: light Friday 63°F 37°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email