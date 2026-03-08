3/7/26: Overcast Evening at 59°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are light at 5.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.5°F and a low of 58.6°F. The day featured heavy rain with accumulated precipitation totaling 0.56 inches, despite a high precipitation chance of 95%. Maximum wind speeds touched 17.7 mph.
Tonight, conditions are expected to remain similarly cool with temperatures maintaining a steady low around 58.6°F. The wind will slow slightly, with speeds up to 8.1 mph. Moderate drizzle is anticipated as the precipitation chance continues to hold at 95%.
Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions overnight and take necessary precautions for any outdoor or travel plans.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|59°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|59°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|69°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|73°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|77°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|49°F
|37°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|62°F
|36°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
