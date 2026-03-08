3/7/26: Overcast Evening at 59°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are light at 5.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.5°F and a low of 58.6°F. The day featured heavy rain with accumulated precipitation totaling 0.56 inches, despite a high precipitation chance of 95%. Maximum wind speeds touched 17.7 mph.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain similarly cool with temperatures maintaining a steady low around 58.6°F. The wind will slow slightly, with speeds up to 8.1 mph. Moderate drizzle is anticipated as the precipitation chance continues to hold at 95%.

Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions overnight and take necessary precautions for any outdoor or travel plans.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 59°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 95% chance · 0.56 in Now 59°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 59°F Rain: heavy Sunday 59°F 55°F Drizzle: light Monday 69°F 47°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 73°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 77°F 46°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 49°F 37°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 62°F 36°F Mainly clear

