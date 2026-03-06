Friday, March 6, 2026
3/6/26: Mainly Clear and Warm, High 81, Light Evening Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 81°F. Winds are blowing at 15 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Temperature today reached a high of 81.1°F after starting at a low of 55.6°F this morning. Conditions remained partly cloudy throughout the day. Wind speeds peaked at 15.6 mph. The chance of precipitation stayed consistently low at 8%, resulting in a precipitation total of 0 inches for the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear further, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging around 9.2 mph. The likelihood of rain will continue at 8% into the evening.

Travelers and residents should enjoy favorable weather conditions throughout the remainder of the day and into the night, with no severe weather alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
56°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 56°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 72°F 58°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 75°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

