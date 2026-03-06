3/6/26: Mainly Clear and Warm, High 81, Light Evening Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 81°F. Winds are blowing at 15 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Temperature today reached a high of 81.1°F after starting at a low of 55.6°F this morning. Conditions remained partly cloudy throughout the day. Wind speeds peaked at 15.6 mph. The chance of precipitation stayed consistently low at 8%, resulting in a precipitation total of 0 inches for the day.

Tonight, the sky will clear further, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging around 9.2 mph. The likelihood of rain will continue at 8% into the evening.

Travelers and residents should enjoy favorable weather conditions throughout the remainder of the day and into the night, with no severe weather alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 56°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 8% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 56°F Partly cloudy Saturday 72°F 58°F Rain: moderate Sunday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 75°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate

