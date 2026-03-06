3/6/26: Clear Sky and Cool Morning at 56.8, Highs Up to 81.3 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 56.8°F and light winds blowing at 4.8 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Today, residents can expect sunny skies transitioning to overcast conditions as the day progresses. The high will reach 81.3°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 16.3 mph. Despite the increase in cloud coverage, the chance of rain remains minimal at just 4%.
Tonight, the sky will clear again with an expected low of 66.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a steady pace up to 10.9 mph. Similar to during the day, the precipitation chance tonight will continue to be low.
This weather update covers the essential details for residents planning their daily activities, suggesting a predominantly dry day with mild temperatures and increasing cloudiness into the afternoon.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|74°F
|60°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|67°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|74°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|72°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|54°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
