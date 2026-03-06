Friday, March 6, 2026
3/6/26: Clear Sky and Cool Morning at 56.8, Highs Up to 81.3 Today

3/6/26: Clear Sky and Cool Morning at 56.8, Highs Up to 81.3 Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
46

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 56.8°F and light winds blowing at 4.8 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Today, residents can expect sunny skies transitioning to overcast conditions as the day progresses. The high will reach 81.3°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 16.3 mph. Despite the increase in cloud coverage, the chance of rain remains minimal at just 4%.

Tonight, the sky will clear again with an expected low of 66.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a steady pace up to 10.9 mph. Similar to during the day, the precipitation chance tonight will continue to be low.

This weather update covers the essential details for residents planning their daily activities, suggesting a predominantly dry day with mild temperatures and increasing cloudiness into the afternoon.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
56°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 56°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 60°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 67°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 74°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 75°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 54°F 40°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

