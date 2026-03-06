3/6/26: Clear Sky and 76°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of 82°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions report a temperature of 76.8°F with clear skies and a mild breeze blowing at 11.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.
Today’s high reached 82.4°F with a low of 55.6°F. The day remained mostly overcast, though the winds peaked at 13.9 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there was a mere 10% chance of rain, and no precipitation occurred.
Tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 68.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds reaching up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 10%.
Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm weather period with minimal changes or disturbances anticipated into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|82°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|58°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|74°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|74°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|75°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|54°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
