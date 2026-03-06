3/6/26: Clear Sky and 76°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of 82°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions report a temperature of 76.8°F with clear skies and a mild breeze blowing at 11.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Today’s high reached 82.4°F with a low of 55.6°F. The day remained mostly overcast, though the winds peaked at 13.9 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there was a mere 10% chance of rain, and no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 68.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds reaching up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 10%.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm weather period with minimal changes or disturbances anticipated into the night.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 56°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 56°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 58°F Rain: moderate Sunday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 75°F 55°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: dense

