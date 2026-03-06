Friday, March 6, 2026
3/6/26: Clear Sky and 76°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of 82°F Today

3/6/26: Clear Sky and 76°F in Rutherford County After Reaching High of 82°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions report a temperature of 76.8°F with clear skies and a mild breeze blowing at 11.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Today’s high reached 82.4°F with a low of 55.6°F. The day remained mostly overcast, though the winds peaked at 13.9 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there was a mere 10% chance of rain, and no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 68.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds reaching up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 10%.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm weather period with minimal changes or disturbances anticipated into the night.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
56°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 56°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 58°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 75°F 55°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: dense

