Thursday, March 5, 2026
3/5/26: Overcast Morning at 63°F, High of 77 Today with Light Drizzle

3/5/26: Overcast Morning at 63°F, High of 77 Today with Light Drizzle

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 63.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at a gentle 5.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather is expected to reach a high of 76.5°F and a low this evening of 62.6°F. Winds could pick up, reaching speeds up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 10%, with a slight possibility of moderate drizzle accumulating up to 0.02 inches.

Tonight, the skies will stay overcast as the temperature holds steady, mirroring today’s early morning low at 62.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to about 5.4 mph. The likelihood of rain drops further to 4%.

Residents and visitors should carry on with usual activities but might consider light outerwear for cooler, breezy conditions, especially during the morning and late evening hours.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
63°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0.02 in
Now
63°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
5:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 80°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 67°F 58°F Rain: moderate
Monday 72°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

