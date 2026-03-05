3/5/26: Overcast Morning at 63°F, High of 77 Today with Light Drizzle

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 63.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at a gentle 5.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s weather is expected to reach a high of 76.5°F and a low this evening of 62.6°F. Winds could pick up, reaching speeds up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 10%, with a slight possibility of moderate drizzle accumulating up to 0.02 inches.
Tonight, the skies will stay overcast as the temperature holds steady, mirroring today’s early morning low at 62.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to about 5.4 mph. The likelihood of rain drops further to 4%.
Residents and visitors should carry on with usual activities but might consider light outerwear for cooler, breezy conditions, especially during the morning and late evening hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|76°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|80°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|67°F
|58°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|75°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!