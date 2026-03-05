3/5/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford County, High 78 and Winds Up to 15 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 77°F. Winds are coming in from the southeast at 13.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 78.1°F and a low of 63.1°F. Winds peaked at 15.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%. Sky conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, although clear spells were noted.
Tonight, residents can expect a clear sky with a low temperature forecasted at 64.8°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease, averaging up to 7.5 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.
No weather-related advisories or warnings are in effect at the moment. Residents should enjoy the fair weather conditions while they last.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|78°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|58°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|75°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|71°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
