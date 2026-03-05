Thursday, March 5, 2026
3/5/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford County, High 78 and Winds Up to 15 mph

3/5/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford County, High 78 and Winds Up to 15 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 77°F. Winds are coming in from the southeast at 13.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 78.1°F and a low of 63.1°F. Winds peaked at 15.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%. Sky conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, although clear spells were noted.

Tonight, residents can expect a clear sky with a low temperature forecasted at 64.8°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease, averaging up to 7.5 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.

No weather-related advisories or warnings are in effect at the moment. Residents should enjoy the fair weather conditions while they last.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
63°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
5:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 65°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Monday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

