Thursday, March 5, 2026
3/5/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County with a Temp of 65°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 65.1°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 79.2°F and a low of 63.1°F. Conditions were overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 15.2 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an anticipated low of 63.9°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, topping out at around 5 mph. The likelihood of rain is minimal, at just 1%.

These serene conditions are expected to persist into the early morning, providing a calm night for all in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
63°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
5:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 60°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 66°F 57°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 73°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

