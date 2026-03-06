3/5/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County with a Temp of 65°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 65.1°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 79.2°F and a low of 63.1°F. Conditions were overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 15.2 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an anticipated low of 63.9°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, topping out at around 5 mph. The likelihood of rain is minimal, at just 1%.
These serene conditions are expected to persist into the early morning, providing a calm night for all in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|60°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|66°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!