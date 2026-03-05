3/5/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps Around 75

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 74.7°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.4 mph with no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 79.2°F when the wind speeds peaked at up to 15.2 mph. There was a low chance of precipitation, at 5%, and the day remained mostly overcast with no recorded rainfall.
Tonight, residents can expect a continuation of clear skies with a mild temperature drop to a low of 63.9°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle pace at up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.
The weather outlook for early tomorrow anticipates similar conditions, with no significant changes or weather disturbances expected based on current predictions. Residents can continue to enjoy temperate and clear evening conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|75°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|71°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
