3/5/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps Around 75

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 74.7°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.4 mph with no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 79.2°F when the wind speeds peaked at up to 15.2 mph. There was a low chance of precipitation, at 5%, and the day remained mostly overcast with no recorded rainfall.

Tonight, residents can expect a continuation of clear skies with a mild temperature drop to a low of 63.9°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle pace at up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

The weather outlook for early tomorrow anticipates similar conditions, with no significant changes or weather disturbances expected based on current predictions. Residents can continue to enjoy temperate and clear evening conditions.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 63°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 5:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 79°F 63°F Overcast Friday 81°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Monday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate

