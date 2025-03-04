3-4-52025 Wind Advisory, Rain, Possible Severe Weather

The next 24 hours will be interesting, so be weather aware….
Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1212 PM CST Mon Mar 3 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-040900- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.250304T1800Z-250306T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Centerville, Murfreesboro, Hohenwald, Brentwood, Pulaski, Goodlettsville, Waynesboro, Woodbury, Byrdstown, Ashland City, Carthage, Gordonsville, Dickson, Shelbyville, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Springfield, Lewisburg, Gainesboro, Allardt, South Carthage, Erin, Coalmont, Lafayette, Cookeville, Clifton, Columbia, Kingston Springs, Smyrna, Crossville, Manchester, Mount Juliet, Clarksville, Sparta, Lawrenceburg, Gallatin, Waverly, Dover, La Vergne, Linden, Tullahoma, Tennessee Ridge, Nashville, McMinnville, Lobelville, Lebanon, Jamestown, Smithville, Livingston, Altamont, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Celina, Spencer, and Franklin 1212 PM CST Mon Mar 3 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will relax slightly Tuesday night, but becoming gusty again Wednesday from the west. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday Night
Showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 46. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
