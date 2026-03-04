3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 77.7, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at 74.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 6.7 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 77.7°F with wind speeds hitting up to 13.7 mph earlier. Overall, the weather has remained dry with the precipitation chance holding at a minimal 1%, aligning with the total absence of rainfall.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up somewhat, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are projected to dip to a low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph, while the chance of precipitation continues to remain at a mere 1%.

Residents can expect a calm evening with mild weather continuing into the night, ideal for any outdoor evening plans.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 57°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 60°F Overcast Friday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 73°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 58°F 55°F Drizzle: dense Monday 75°F 58°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light

