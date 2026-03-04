3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 77.7, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at 74.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 6.7 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 77.7°F with wind speeds hitting up to 13.7 mph earlier. Overall, the weather has remained dry with the precipitation chance holding at a minimal 1%, aligning with the total absence of rainfall.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up somewhat, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are projected to dip to a low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph, while the chance of precipitation continues to remain at a mere 1%.
Residents can expect a calm evening with mild weather continuing into the night, ideal for any outdoor evening plans.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|73°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|58°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|75°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
