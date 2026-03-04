Wednesday, March 4, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 77.7, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 77.7, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
20

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at 74.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 6.7 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 77.7°F with wind speeds hitting up to 13.7 mph earlier. Overall, the weather has remained dry with the precipitation chance holding at a minimal 1%, aligning with the total absence of rainfall.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up somewhat, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are projected to dip to a low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph, while the chance of precipitation continues to remain at a mere 1%.

Residents can expect a calm evening with mild weather continuing into the night, ideal for any outdoor evening plans.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
57°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
5:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 73°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 58°F 55°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 75°F 58°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×