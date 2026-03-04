Wednesday, March 4, 2026
3/4/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 77°F with Winds Up to 11 mph

3/4/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 77°F with Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is primarily clear with a temperature of 77.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 77.2°F, with wind speeds peaking up to 13.7 mph. The skies remained mostly clear, and the chance of precipitation stayed consistently low at 1%. The conditions are expected to remain overcast as the day progresses into the evening.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of 65.7°F and wind speeds maintaining up to 11.6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 1% chance for precipitation.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect these mild and mostly clear conditions to persist through the evening, making for a quiet and pleasant night ahead.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
57°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
5:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 77°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 73°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 58°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Monday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

