3/4/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 77°F with Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is primarily clear with a temperature of 77.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 77.2°F, with wind speeds peaking up to 13.7 mph. The skies remained mostly clear, and the chance of precipitation stayed consistently low at 1%. The conditions are expected to remain overcast as the day progresses into the evening.
Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of 65.7°F and wind speeds maintaining up to 11.6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 1% chance for precipitation.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect these mild and mostly clear conditions to persist through the evening, making for a quiet and pleasant night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|77°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|73°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|58°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|75°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|78°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
