3/4/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 77°F with Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is primarily clear with a temperature of 77.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 77.2°F, with wind speeds peaking up to 13.7 mph. The skies remained mostly clear, and the chance of precipitation stayed consistently low at 1%. The conditions are expected to remain overcast as the day progresses into the evening.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of 65.7°F and wind speeds maintaining up to 11.6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at a 1% chance for precipitation.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect these mild and mostly clear conditions to persist through the evening, making for a quiet and pleasant night ahead.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 57°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 77°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 60°F Overcast Friday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light Saturday 73°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 58°F 55°F Rain: moderate Monday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email