3/4/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp 68, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 68°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.7°F with overcast conditions, while the low was recorded at 57°F. Wind speeds peaked at 13.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained at a low 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

For the remainder of the night, the forecast indicates clear skies continuing with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 66°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 10.1 mph. There is a zero percent chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining dry conditions.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no official weather warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 57°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 61°F Overcast Friday 81°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 75°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 66°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Monday 75°F 58°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 61°F Drizzle: light

