3/4/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp 68, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 68°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.7°F with overcast conditions, while the low was recorded at 57°F. Wind speeds peaked at 13.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained at a low 1%, with no rainfall occurring.
For the remainder of the night, the forecast indicates clear skies continuing with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 66°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 10.1 mph. There is a zero percent chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining dry conditions.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no official weather warnings currently in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|81°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|75°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|66°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|75°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
