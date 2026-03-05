Wednesday, March 4, 2026
3/4/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp 68, Calm Winds

3/4/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp 68, Calm Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
30

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 68°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.7°F with overcast conditions, while the low was recorded at 57°F. Wind speeds peaked at 13.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained at a low 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

For the remainder of the night, the forecast indicates clear skies continuing with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 66°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 10.1 mph. There is a zero percent chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining dry conditions.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no official weather warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
57°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
5:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 75°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 66°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 75°F 58°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

