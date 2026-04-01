3/31/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Heavy Rain Expected, Clear Night at 70.5°F

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.27 in in 24h)

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 70.5°F. The wind is moving at 9.4 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area registered a high of 80.8°F and a low of 63.5°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 16 mph. Despite being partly cloudy, the chance for precipitation remained exceptionally low at only 1%, culminating in no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 68.7°F. Winds will continue at a milder pace, up to 11.1 mph, and precipitation chances continue to be minimal at 1%.

A severe weather alert for significant precipitation has been issued for Rutherford County. Residents should be prepared for heavy precipitation approximately totaling 1.27 inches over the next 24 hours. This alert demands attention and readiness due to the potential intensity of the upcoming weather conditions.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 64°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 6.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 7:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 64°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 82°F 63°F Overcast Friday 79°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 60°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 61°F 40°F Overcast

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