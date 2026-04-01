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Home Weather 3/31/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Heavy Rain Expected, Clear Night at...

3/31/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Heavy Rain Expected, Clear Night at 70.5°F

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.27 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 70.5°F. The wind is moving at 9.4 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area registered a high of 80.8°F and a low of 63.5°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 16 mph. Despite being partly cloudy, the chance for precipitation remained exceptionally low at only 1%, culminating in no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 68.7°F. Winds will continue at a milder pace, up to 11.1 mph, and precipitation chances continue to be minimal at 1%.

A severe weather alert for significant precipitation has been issued for Rutherford County. Residents should be prepared for heavy precipitation approximately totaling 1.27 inches over the next 24 hours. This alert demands attention and readiness due to the potential intensity of the upcoming weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
7:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 64°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 60°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 61°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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