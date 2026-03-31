3/31/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 81°F, Calm Evening Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is holding steady with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is currently 79°F, and the wind is blowing at 13.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 80.8°F with a minimum of 63.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16 mph, and the sky was predominantly overcast throughout the day. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 3%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain stable. The temperature will slightly drop to a low of 69.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 12.1 mph expected through the night. The overcast conditions will persist, and the likelihood of rain will continue to be low at around 3%.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 64°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 6.4 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 7:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 65°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: light Monday 59°F 40°F Overcast

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