Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Home Weather 3/31/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 81°F, Calm Evening Expected

3/31/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 81°F, Calm Evening Expected

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is holding steady with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is currently 79°F, and the wind is blowing at 13.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 80.8°F with a minimum of 63.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16 mph, and the sky was predominantly overcast throughout the day. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 3%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain stable. The temperature will slightly drop to a low of 69.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 12.1 mph expected through the night. The overcast conditions will persist, and the likelihood of rain will continue to be low at around 3%.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
7:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 65°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Monday 59°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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