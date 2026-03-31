3/31/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford, Warm at 80°F, Gentle Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are noticeable at 16 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.
Today’s weather peaked near 80.2°F with a minimum at 63.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16.6 mph. The sky remained mostly clear, aligning with a low 3% chance of precipitation, with no rain recorded.
Looking into tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature of approximately 68.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 12.6 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.
Residents can expect continuing pleasant and dry conditions into the evening, ideal for outdoor activities. No weather alerts or warnings have been issued at this time, maintaining a tranquil weather outlook for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|78°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|77°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|62°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|59°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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