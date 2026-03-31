Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Home Weather 3/31/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford, Warm at 80°F, Gentle Breeze

3/31/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford, Warm at 80°F, Gentle Breeze

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are noticeable at 16 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Today’s weather peaked near 80.2°F with a minimum at 63.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16.6 mph. The sky remained mostly clear, aligning with a low 3% chance of precipitation, with no rain recorded.

Looking into tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature of approximately 68.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 12.6 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.

Residents can expect continuing pleasant and dry conditions into the evening, ideal for outdoor activities. No weather alerts or warnings have been issued at this time, maintaining a tranquil weather outlook for the area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
64°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
7:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 65°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Monday 59°F 40°F Overcast

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