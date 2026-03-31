3/31/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford, Warm at 80°F, Gentle Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 79.7°F. Winds are noticeable at 16 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Today’s weather peaked near 80.2°F with a minimum at 63.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16.6 mph. The sky remained mostly clear, aligning with a low 3% chance of precipitation, with no rain recorded.

Looking into tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature of approximately 68.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 12.6 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.

Residents can expect continuing pleasant and dry conditions into the evening, ideal for outdoor activities. No weather alerts or warnings have been issued at this time, maintaining a tranquil weather outlook for the area.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 64°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 6.4 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 7:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 65°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: light Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: light Monday 59°F 40°F Overcast

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