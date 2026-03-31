3/31/26: Clear Sky and Warm Morning at 63°F, High Reaches 80°F Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.8 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, locals can expect a pleasant day with a high reaching up to 80.1°F under mostly overcast skies. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 16.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%.

Tonight, the sky will clear with temperatures slightly higher, dipping to a low of 67.8°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach up to 13.5 mph, maintaining a gentle breeze through the night and into the early morning hours, with the same minimal chance of rain.

Residents should enjoy the mild and mostly pleasant weather conditions predicted for today and tonight.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 64°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 7:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 64°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 76°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 58°F 42°F Drizzle: dense Monday 61°F 37°F Overcast

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