Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Home Weather 3/31/26: Clear Sky and Warm Morning at 63°F, High Reaches 80°F Today

3/31/26: Clear Sky and Warm Morning at 63°F, High Reaches 80°F Today

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.8 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, locals can expect a pleasant day with a high reaching up to 80.1°F under mostly overcast skies. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 16.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%.

Tonight, the sky will clear with temperatures slightly higher, dipping to a low of 67.8°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach up to 13.5 mph, maintaining a gentle breeze through the night and into the early morning hours, with the same minimal chance of rain.

Residents should enjoy the mild and mostly pleasant weather conditions predicted for today and tonight.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
7:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 64°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 76°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 58°F 42°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 61°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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