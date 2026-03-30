3/30/26: Overcast and Breezy, Highs Near 74, Winds to 14.5 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 72.5°F. Winds are blowing at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

The high for today was 74.1°F with a low of 57.9°F expected. The wind reached speeds up to 14.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%. Conditions remained primarily overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear with a forecasted low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, topping out at 12.2 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

No official weather warnings have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm evening with clear skies progressing into the night.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 58°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 4.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 7:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 58°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 79°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Friday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: light Sunday 69°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate

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