3/30/26: Overcast and Breezy, Highs Near 74, Winds to 14.5 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 72.5°F. Winds are blowing at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
The high for today was 74.1°F with a low of 57.9°F expected. The wind reached speeds up to 14.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%. Conditions remained primarily overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear with a forecasted low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, topping out at 12.2 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.
No official weather warnings have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm evening with clear skies progressing into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|79°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|78°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|79°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|69°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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