3/30/26: Clear Sky and 56.7°F in Rutherford County, Highs to Reach 75.9 Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 56.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, forecasts predict a day mostly overcast with a high temperature reaching up to 75.9°F. Winds are expected to intensify slightly, peaking at 15.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at only 2%, and no rainfall is expected throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions are anticipated to remain clear with the minimum temperature dropping to around 64.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease somewhat to a maximum of 12.1 mph. Similar to the daytime forecast, precipitation chances for tonight remain low at 2%.

Residents and visitors can enjoy outdoor activities today and tonight with the mild weather and very low likelihood of rain. Be prepared for cooler morning temperatures today but expect a warmer evening.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 57°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 7:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 76°F 57°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 79°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 59°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate

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