3/30/26: Clear Sky and 56.7°F in Rutherford County, Highs to Reach 75.9 Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 56.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, forecasts predict a day mostly overcast with a high temperature reaching up to 75.9°F. Winds are expected to intensify slightly, peaking at 15.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at only 2%, and no rainfall is expected throughout the day.
Tonight, conditions are anticipated to remain clear with the minimum temperature dropping to around 64.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease somewhat to a maximum of 12.1 mph. Similar to the daytime forecast, precipitation chances for tonight remain low at 2%.
Residents and visitors can enjoy outdoor activities today and tonight with the mild weather and very low likelihood of rain. Be prepared for cooler morning temperatures today but expect a warmer evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|76°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|79°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|59°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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