Monday, March 30, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/30/26: Clear Skies and Warm Evening in Rutherford County, Highs Reach 74°F

3/30/26: Clear Skies and Warm Evening in Rutherford County, Highs Reach 74°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
28

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 74.3°F. Winds are blowing at 12.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 74.7°F and dropped to a low of 57.9°F this morning. The sky remained overcast through much of the day, but cleared by late afternoon. Wind speeds peaked at 13.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation was consistently low at 1%.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to remain mild, with an expected low of 65.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 12.2 mph. The chance of rainfall continues to be minimal at 1%.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a calm evening with mild temperatures and gentle breezes under clear night skies.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
7:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 58°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 79°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 69°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×