3/30/26: Clear Skies and Warm Evening in Rutherford County, Highs Reach 74°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 74.3°F. Winds are blowing at 12.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 74.7°F and dropped to a low of 57.9°F this morning. The sky remained overcast through much of the day, but cleared by late afternoon. Wind speeds peaked at 13.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation was consistently low at 1%.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to remain mild, with an expected low of 65.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 12.2 mph. The chance of rainfall continues to be minimal at 1%.
Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a calm evening with mild temperatures and gentle breezes under clear night skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|75°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|79°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|78°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|79°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|69°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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