3-30-2025 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT

Let’s be clear, there may be some strong to severe storms during the day today so be weather aware. But, tonight thru the overnight is when the main event will hit. This is a potentially dangerous system with all forms of severe weather including tornadoes are on the spectrum.
We will update here as needed. All graphics courtesy of the NWS Nashville
Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
