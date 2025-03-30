3-30-2025 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT

Let’s be clear, there may be some strong to severe storms during the day today so be weather aware. But, tonight thru the overnight is when the main event will hit. This is a potentially dangerous system with all forms of severe weather including tornadoes are on the spectrum.

Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.