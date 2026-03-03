3/3/26: Partly Cloudy with Breezes at 69°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are brisk at 15.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Throughout today, the high reached 69.3°F with lows forecasted to drop to 56.1°F by evening. The wind peaked at a similar speed of 16.1 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there’s only a 2% chance of rain, with no precipitation recorded so far.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to cool slightly to a low of 56.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 10.4 mph. Overcast skies will continue through the evening, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.
Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a mild evening with continued clouds but no significant weather disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|69°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|74°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|75°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
