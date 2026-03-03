3/3/26: Partly Cloudy with Breezes at 69°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are brisk at 15.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Throughout today, the high reached 69.3°F with lows forecasted to drop to 56.1°F by evening. The wind peaked at a similar speed of 16.1 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there’s only a 2% chance of rain, with no precipitation recorded so far.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to cool slightly to a low of 56.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 10.4 mph. Overcast skies will continue through the evening, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a mild evening with continued clouds but no significant weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 56°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 5:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 69°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 73°F 57°F Overcast Monday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email