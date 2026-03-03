Tuesday, March 3, 2026
3/3/26: Partly Cloudy with Breezes at 69°F in Rutherford County

3/3/26: Partly Cloudy with Breezes at 69°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are brisk at 15.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Throughout today, the high reached 69.3°F with lows forecasted to drop to 56.1°F by evening. The wind peaked at a similar speed of 16.1 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, there’s only a 2% chance of rain, with no precipitation recorded so far.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to cool slightly to a low of 56.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 10.4 mph. Overcast skies will continue through the evening, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a mild evening with continued clouds but no significant weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
56°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
5:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 69°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

