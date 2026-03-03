3/3/26: Partly Cloudy Evening with a Current Temp of 66.2 After Reaching Highs of 70.2

At 5:30 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 66.2°F. Winds are blowing at 10.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.2°F and a low of 56.1°F, accompanied by winds of up to 15.2 mph. Despite being overcast, there was a negligible precipitation chance of 2%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds will maintain at approximately 10.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%, indicating a dry night ahead.

Overall, the weather has been generally mild with low wind activity and minimal chances for rain, maintaining steady conditions as we move into the evening and overnight hours.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 56°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 5:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 70°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 60°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email