Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Home Weather 3/3/26: Partly Cloudy Evening with a Current Temp of 66.2 After Reaching...

3/3/26: Partly Cloudy Evening with a Current Temp of 66.2 After Reaching Highs of 70.2

Source Staff
At 5:30 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 66.2°F. Winds are blowing at 10.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.2°F and a low of 56.1°F, accompanied by winds of up to 15.2 mph. Despite being overcast, there was a negligible precipitation chance of 2%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds will maintain at approximately 10.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%, indicating a dry night ahead.

Overall, the weather has been generally mild with low wind activity and minimal chances for rain, maintaining steady conditions as we move into the evening and overnight hours.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
56°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
5:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 70°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 60°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

