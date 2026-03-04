3/3/26: Mainly Clear, Reached 70, Dipped to 56, Currently 62

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are presently blowing at a steady 10.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 70.2°F and dropped to a low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.2 mph under mainly overcast skies, although no significant precipitation occurred, holding to a mere 2% chance.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping slightly to a forecasted low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 11.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, indicating a dry night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|75°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|76°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
