3/3/26: Mainly Clear, Reached 70, Dipped to 56, Currently 62

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are presently blowing at a steady 10.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 70.2°F and dropped to a low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.2 mph under mainly overcast skies, although no significant precipitation occurred, holding to a mere 2% chance.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping slightly to a forecasted low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 11.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, indicating a dry night ahead.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 56°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 5:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 70°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 60°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

