Tuesday, March 3, 2026
3/3/26: Mainly Clear, Reached 70, Dipped to 56, Currently 62

3/3/26: Mainly Clear, Reached 70, Dipped to 56, Currently 62

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are presently blowing at a steady 10.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 70.2°F and dropped to a low of 56.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.2 mph under mainly overcast skies, although no significant precipitation occurred, holding to a mere 2% chance.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping slightly to a forecasted low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 11.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, indicating a dry night ahead.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
56°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
5:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 70°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 60°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

