3/3/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, 56°F with Highs up to 71

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 70.7°F amidst overcast conditions, before decreasing to tonight’s low of 58.3°F. Wind speeds may increase to up to 19.7 mph during the day but are expected to decrease to around 9.7 mph by tonight. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low throughout the day and into the evening, with less than 2% probability of rain and no significant precipitation expected.

Residents should enjoy generally stable weather conditions today with only a slight fluctuation in temperature and wind speed. While the sky might appear overcast, the odds of getting any rainfall are minimal, providing an opportune moment for outdoor activities while carrying light outerwear to accommodate the cooler winds and cloud cover.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 56°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 5:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 71°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 55°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 61°F Overcast Friday 77°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 67°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 69°F 60°F Overcast

