Tuesday, March 3, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/3/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, 56°F with Highs up to 71

3/3/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, 56°F with Highs up to 71

By
Source Staff
-
0
37

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 70.7°F amidst overcast conditions, before decreasing to tonight’s low of 58.3°F. Wind speeds may increase to up to 19.7 mph during the day but are expected to decrease to around 9.7 mph by tonight. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low throughout the day and into the evening, with less than 2% probability of rain and no significant precipitation expected.

Residents should enjoy generally stable weather conditions today with only a slight fluctuation in temperature and wind speed. While the sky might appear overcast, the odds of getting any rainfall are minimal, providing an opportune moment for outdoor activities while carrying light outerwear to accommodate the cooler winds and cloud cover.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
56°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
5:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 67°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Monday 69°F 60°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×