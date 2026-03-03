3/3/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, 56°F with Highs up to 71

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 70.7°F amidst overcast conditions, before decreasing to tonight’s low of 58.3°F. Wind speeds may increase to up to 19.7 mph during the day but are expected to decrease to around 9.7 mph by tonight. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low throughout the day and into the evening, with less than 2% probability of rain and no significant precipitation expected.
Residents should enjoy generally stable weather conditions today with only a slight fluctuation in temperature and wind speed. While the sky might appear overcast, the odds of getting any rainfall are minimal, providing an opportune moment for outdoor activities while carrying light outerwear to accommodate the cooler winds and cloud cover.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|67°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|69°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
