3/29/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 70.5°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 15.5 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 70.5°F. Wind speeds are reaching up to 15.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the area observed a high temperature of 70.7°F and a low of 36.7°F, with winds reaching the same peak as the current conditions. The sky has been largely overcast throughout the day, despite the clear conditions now, and the chance of precipitation remained low at only 2%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to become partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to a low of 59.2°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 12.8 mph. The probability of rain will remain low at 2%.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm evening with mild weather persisting into the night.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 37°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 7:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 71°F 37°F Overcast Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: dense Friday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate

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