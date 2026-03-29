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Home Weather 3/29/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 70.5°F in Rutherford County, Winds at...

3/29/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 70.5°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 15.5 mph

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 70.5°F. Wind speeds are reaching up to 15.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the area observed a high temperature of 70.7°F and a low of 36.7°F, with winds reaching the same peak as the current conditions. The sky has been largely overcast throughout the day, despite the clear conditions now, and the chance of precipitation remained low at only 2%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to become partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to a low of 59.2°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 12.8 mph. The probability of rain will remain low at 2%.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm evening with mild weather persisting into the night.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
37°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
7:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 71°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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