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Home Weather 3/29/26: Clear Sky and Warm, 70°F with Breezy Winds After a High...

3/29/26: Clear Sky and Warm, 70°F with Breezy Winds After a High of 72°F Today

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70°F. Winds are presently blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s conditions saw a high of 72°F and a low of 36.7°F, with winds reaching up to 14.6 mph. Despite an overcast sky earlier, there was merely a 2% chance of rain, and no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with maximum winds anticipated to be around 12.4 mph. Rain chances will remain low at 2%.

This concise forecast should assist residents in planning their evening and overnight activities in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
37°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
7:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 72°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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