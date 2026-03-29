3/29/26: Clear Sky and Warm, 70°F with Breezy Winds After a High of 72°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70°F. Winds are presently blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s conditions saw a high of 72°F and a low of 36.7°F, with winds reaching up to 14.6 mph. Despite an overcast sky earlier, there was merely a 2% chance of rain, and no precipitation occurred.
Tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with maximum winds anticipated to be around 12.4 mph. Rain chances will remain low at 2%.
This concise forecast should assist residents in planning their evening and overnight activities in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|72°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|78°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|78°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|73°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|77°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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