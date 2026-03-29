3/29/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 39°F, High Near 70 Later Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, residents can expect a significant temperature rise with a forecasted high of 70°F and a low of 37°F. The winds will pick up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 16 mph. Despite the overcast conditions predicted, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3%, with no significant precipitation expected.
Tonight, the skies will remain clear as the temperature drops to a more moderate low of around 57.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 12.8 mph. Similar to daytime, the chance of rain continues to be low at 3%.
As this weather update contains no official weather warnings or alerts, residents and visitors in Rutherford County should enjoy a relatively calm and clear day ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|70°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|75°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|78°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|78°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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