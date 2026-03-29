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Home Weather 3/29/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 39°F, High Near 70 Later...

3/29/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 39°F, High Near 70 Later Today

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents can expect a significant temperature rise with a forecasted high of 70°F and a low of 37°F. The winds will pick up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 16 mph. Despite the overcast conditions predicted, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear as the temperature drops to a more moderate low of around 57.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 12.8 mph. Similar to daytime, the chance of rain continues to be low at 3%.

As this weather update contains no official weather warnings or alerts, residents and visitors in Rutherford County should enjoy a relatively calm and clear day ahead.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
7:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 70°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 54°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 78°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 73°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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