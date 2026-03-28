Saturday, March 28, 2026
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Home Weather 3/28/26: Clear Sky and Chill Morning at 37.6°F, High of 61.2 Later...

3/28/26: Clear Sky and Chill Morning at 37.6°F, High of 61.2 Later Today

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 37.6°F and a wind speed of 8.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

The forecast for today in Rutherford County predicts a high of 61.2°F and a low of 37.8°F. Skies will turn overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 15.5 mph. However, there is no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear again, setting the stage for cooler conditions with a low temperature of 44.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze at speeds up to 8.2 mph.

Residents can enjoy a day and evening free from any weather disruptions as there are no weather alerts currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
7:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 78°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 75°F 63°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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