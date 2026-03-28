3/28/26: Clear Sky and Chill Morning at 37.6°F, High of 61.2 Later Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 37.6°F and a wind speed of 8.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

The forecast for today in Rutherford County predicts a high of 61.2°F and a low of 37.8°F. Skies will turn overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 15.5 mph. However, there is no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear again, setting the stage for cooler conditions with a low temperature of 44.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze at speeds up to 8.2 mph.

Residents can enjoy a day and evening free from any weather disruptions as there are no weather alerts currently in effect.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 38°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 7:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 61°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 39°F Overcast Monday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 78°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 75°F 63°F Drizzle: light

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