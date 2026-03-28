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Home Weather 3/28/26: Clear Skies and a High of 60°F in Rutherford County

3/28/26: Clear Skies and a High of 60°F in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 59.2°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the weather reached a high of 60.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. Skies were primarily overcast with wind speeds peaking at 14.5 mph. No precipitation occurred today, and the chance of rain remained at 0%.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 45°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

Overall, the day and evening in Rutherford County are characterized by mild temperatures and calm weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
38°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
18%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
7:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 69°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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