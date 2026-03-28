3/28/26: Clear Skies and a High of 60°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 59.2°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the weather reached a high of 60.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. Skies were primarily overcast with wind speeds peaking at 14.5 mph. No precipitation occurred today, and the chance of rain remained at 0%.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 45°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

Overall, the day and evening in Rutherford County are characterized by mild temperatures and calm weather conditions.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 38°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 18% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 7:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 41°F Overcast Monday 73°F 57°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light

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