3/28/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 49

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 48.9°F under a clear sky. The wind is blowing at 5.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.2°F and a low of 38.5°F, with skies turning overcast and winds peaking up to 14.5 mph. However, there was no precipitation, aligning with the zero percent chance forecasted.

For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with the temperature dipping slightly to a predicted low of 46°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 8.6 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation throughout the night.

Residents can enjoy the tranquil weather, ideal for evening activities outdoors, as the clear skies continue and the winds stay mild.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 38°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 7:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 61°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 41°F Overcast Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: light Thursday 76°F 63°F Rain: slight Friday 75°F 62°F Rain: slight

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