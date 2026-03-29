Saturday, March 28, 2026
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Home Weather 3/28/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 49

3/28/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 49

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 48.9°F under a clear sky. The wind is blowing at 5.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.2°F and a low of 38.5°F, with skies turning overcast and winds peaking up to 14.5 mph. However, there was no precipitation, aligning with the zero percent chance forecasted.

For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with the temperature dipping slightly to a predicted low of 46°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 8.6 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation throughout the night.

Residents can enjoy the tranquil weather, ideal for evening activities outdoors, as the clear skies continue and the winds stay mild.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
7:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 56°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 76°F 63°F Rain: slight
Friday 75°F 62°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

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