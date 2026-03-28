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Home Weather 3/28/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Current 60°F, High Today 61°F

3/28/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Current 60°F, High Today 61°F

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 61.2°F and a low of 38.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 14.5 mph. The sky remained overcast throughout the day, though no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 45.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining up to 7.6 mph. There remains a 0% chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect similar clear conditions into the early morning, with no significant changes or weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
17%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
7:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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