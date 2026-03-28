3/28/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford, Current 60°F, High Today 61°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 61.2°F and a low of 38.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 14.5 mph. The sky remained overcast throughout the day, though no precipitation occurred.
Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 45.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining up to 7.6 mph. There remains a 0% chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect similar clear conditions into the early morning, with no significant changes or weather disturbances anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|73°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|76°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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