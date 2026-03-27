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Home Weather 3/27/26: Overcast Evening with Breezes at 56°F, Peaked at 72°F Today

3/27/26: Overcast Evening with Breezes at 56°F, Peaked at 72°F Today

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.5°F. Wind speeds are reaching up to 16.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 72.3°F, with continuous overcast conditions and wind speeds peaking at 17 mph. The chance for precipitation remained minimal at 8%, with no precipitation ultimately recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to maintain an overcast sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 46.4°F. Wind conditions will persist with speeds up to 17 mph, and the precipitation chance will remain at 8%.

Residents should plan accordingly for persistent overcast conditions and mild temperatures into the night.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
46°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
7:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 37°F Clear sky
Sunday 65°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

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