3/27/26: Overcast Evening with Breezes at 56°F, Peaked at 72°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.5°F. Wind speeds are reaching up to 16.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the high reached 72.3°F, with continuous overcast conditions and wind speeds peaking at 17 mph. The chance for precipitation remained minimal at 8%, with no precipitation ultimately recorded.
Tonight, the weather is expected to maintain an overcast sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 46.4°F. Wind conditions will persist with speeds up to 17 mph, and the precipitation chance will remain at 8%.
Residents should plan accordingly for persistent overcast conditions and mild temperatures into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|65°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|74°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|69°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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