3/27/26: Overcast Evening with Breezes at 56°F, Peaked at 72°F Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.5°F. Wind speeds are reaching up to 16.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 72.3°F, with continuous overcast conditions and wind speeds peaking at 17 mph. The chance for precipitation remained minimal at 8%, with no precipitation ultimately recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to maintain an overcast sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 46.4°F. Wind conditions will persist with speeds up to 17 mph, and the precipitation chance will remain at 8%.

Residents should plan accordingly for persistent overcast conditions and mild temperatures into the night.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 46°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 8% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 7:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 37°F Clear sky Sunday 65°F 38°F Overcast Monday 69°F 53°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: dense

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