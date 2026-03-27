3/27/26: Overcast and 61, Wind Gusts up to 17.3 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 61°F. Winds are blowing at 14.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 72.3°F earlier, and it is expected to drop to a low of 45.7°F tonight. Winds may increase up to 17.3 mph. The skies will remain overcast throughout the evening, with a continuing low chance of precipitation at 9%.
There are no official weather warnings in effect currently in Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm weather pattern to continue with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruptions through the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|35°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|65°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|74°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|69°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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