3/27/26: Overcast and 61, Wind Gusts up to 17.3 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 61°F. Winds are blowing at 14.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 72.3°F earlier, and it is expected to drop to a low of 45.7°F tonight. Winds may increase up to 17.3 mph. The skies will remain overcast throughout the evening, with a continuing low chance of precipitation at 9%.

There are no official weather warnings in effect currently in Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm weather pattern to continue with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruptions through the evening.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 46°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 7:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 58°F 35°F Partly cloudy Sunday 65°F 38°F Overcast Monday 69°F 53°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: dense

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