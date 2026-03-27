Friday, March 27, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/27/26: Overcast and 61, Wind Gusts up to 17.3 mph

3/27/26: Overcast and 61, Wind Gusts up to 17.3 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
17

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 61°F. Winds are blowing at 14.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 72.3°F earlier, and it is expected to drop to a low of 45.7°F tonight. Winds may increase up to 17.3 mph. The skies will remain overcast throughout the evening, with a continuing low chance of precipitation at 9%.

There are no official weather warnings in effect currently in Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm weather pattern to continue with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruptions through the evening.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
46°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
7:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 35°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 65°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×