3/27/26: Clear Morning at 63°F, High of 76°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.3°F. Winds are blowing at 8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to peak at 75.6°F with the low dipping to 45.9°F late tonight. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 17.7 mph throughout the day. There’s a slight chance of precipitation, estimated at 26%, with an expected total of just 0.01 inches of light drizzle occurring later.

Tonight, the sky will turn overcast as the temperature lowers to 45.9°F. Wind conditions will continue at speeds up to 17.7 mph, with an 18% chance of precipitation.

Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a breezy day with occasional light drizzle and a cooler night under overcast skies.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 46°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 26% chance · 0.01 in Now 63°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 7:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 76°F 46°F Drizzle: light Saturday 59°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 41°F Overcast Monday 69°F 55°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 70°F 54°F Drizzle: light Thursday 64°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate

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