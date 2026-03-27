3/27/26: Clear Morning at 63°F, High of 76°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.3°F. Winds are blowing at 8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today, temperatures are forecasted to peak at 75.6°F with the low dipping to 45.9°F late tonight. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 17.7 mph throughout the day. There’s a slight chance of precipitation, estimated at 26%, with an expected total of just 0.01 inches of light drizzle occurring later.
Tonight, the sky will turn overcast as the temperature lowers to 45.9°F. Wind conditions will continue at speeds up to 17.7 mph, with an 18% chance of precipitation.
Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a breezy day with occasional light drizzle and a cooler night under overcast skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|76°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|59°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|70°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|64°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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